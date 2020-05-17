



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The stay-at-home order has been going on for the last seven weeks now, and many Minnesotans have used this time at home to fix things up.

This new hobby is creating a surge in sales for hardware stores. Jim Lee, store manager at the St. Louis Park Frattallone’s Ace Hardware, says they’ve seen an increase in sale for almost everything they sell since the order began on March 25.

“I think lawn care is definitely the biggest. Mulches, absolutely crazy,” Lee said. “Everybody buying mulch.”

However, a busy store comes with its disadvantages when we’re all trying to social distance. Lee says they have strict protocols to keep everyone safe, including creating a one-way flow through the store with arrows showing customers where to go; shields at the registers; and all the staff wear masks.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can to keep everybody as safe as possible in a pretty small hardware store,” Lee said.

After seeing the large spike in sales and in-person shopping, Menards announced a new policy requiring all customers to wear a mask in their store.

One of those customers utilizing this time to renovate is Heather Haas of North St. Paul.

“We wanted to get rid of our 1970s … we had parquet flooring. Oh, it’s ugly,” Haas said. “It started out with the flooring going all the way into the kitchen, and into the dining room back there. We tore up the carpeting because I hate carpeting in the dining room.”

It didn’t stop there. Haas also did her own back splash, all by watching online tutorials.

“I just went with it. I did a lot of YouTubing,” Haas said.

She has always considered herself a handy person, but in quarantine, she’s tackling projects she used to not have the time to do.

“Not being able to get out on the weekends and nights for me has been hard, so let’s do a project,” Haas said.

