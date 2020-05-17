



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Stearns County bar plans to defy the stay-at-home order Monday.

Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany will open at noon, according to owner Kris Schiffler.

He owns five other establishments as well, which he says will open Wednesday. Schiffler says if his bars remain closed, he’s in danger of losing them.

“I can end up broke and on the street, just like 163 employees of mine are going to do the same thing in a little bit here if we don’t get operating,” Schiffler said.

The decision comes with risks. The Stearns County Sheriff’s office said Friday there could be criminal charges, fines and licensing issues for businesses that refuse to stay closed.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also has the ability to seek $25,000 fines.

“We don’t know what the outcome’s going to be of it,” Schiffler said. “We have the backing of all small businesses now. We really feel it.”

Shady’s started a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $160,000 as of Sunday night.

Schiffler says the money isn’t for paying potential fines. It’s for attorneys fighting the stay-at-home order, so people like him can reopen without worry.

“It’s very emotional … to go out and meet these small business owners,” Schiffler said.

If he does receive a hefty fine, Schiffler says he will be asking his lawyer what to do about it.

Stearns County has one positive case for every 94 people. That’s more than double the rate in Hennepin County.

