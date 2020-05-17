MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of Minnesota distilleries are teaming up to assist their local communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bent Brewstillery, along with many other local craft distilleries, are taking a small break from crafting spirits to aid local individuals and businesses with hand sanitizer.
“It feels great to work together as an industry to do good, said Shelly Dailey, Managing Partner at Studio Distilling. “We all want to do everything possible to help our community during this time, and we are proud to support this life-changing effort!”
Bent Brewstillery distributes the bulk-sourcing of ingredients — all in accordance with the World Health Organization’s recommended formula — to provide each individual distillery the resources to create hand sanitizer.
The complete list of partnering distilleries include:
- Bent Brewstillery in Roseville, MN
- Studio Distilling in St. Paul, MN
- Ida Graves Distillery in Alexandria, MN
- Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park, MN
- Dampfwerks Distillery Co. in St. Louis Park, MN
- Twin Spirits Distillery in Minneapolis, MN
- Loon Liquors Distillery in Northfield, MN
Bent Brewstillery itself is manufacturing approximately 1,500 gallons of sanitizer per day. To learn more click here.
