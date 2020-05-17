Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday evening.
Police say it happened on the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man believed to be in his 40’s, lying outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the North Memorial Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities were later notified that the victim died overnight at the hospital.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating, canvassing the neighborhood for any leads or witnesses. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact authorities.
You must log in to post a comment.