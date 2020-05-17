Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 49-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Chisago County Friday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. on Interstate 35 near milepost 134. There, a cadillac traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended another driver in an Econoline.
Officials say the driver of the Econoline, a 49-year-old Braham woman, was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 52-year-old South St. Paul woman, was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the state patrol, the driver who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt.
