MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A central Minnesota bar owner has backed down on his pledge to open his bar Monday in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota order.
Before a crowd of supporters outside Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany, owner Kris Schiffler announced he would not be breaking the governor’s new executive order, which went into effect at midnight.
The bar is located in Stearns County, which has the second-highest count of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, trailing only Hennepin. As of Monday, more than 1,700 people have tested positive for the disease in Stearns County.
Schiffler’s decision comes hours after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison threatened to sue him and after a Stearns County judge signed a restraining order barring him from breaking the executive order.
Earlier this month, Schiffler said that he would open Shady’s Hometown Tavern and his five other establishments this week, when the governor’s stay-at-home order was set to end.
However, the stay-at-home order was replaced with the Stay Safe Minnesota order, under which bars and restaurants aren’t allowed to reopen to dine-in customers until June 1.
Schiffler has said that his business can’t survive under these executive orders, which only allow for takeout. He’s insisted that his stance on reopening is supported by local small business owners, some of whom have also pledged to reopen this week.
