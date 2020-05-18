Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday many businesses will open their doors for the first time in months.
Because they are required to properly clean before they allow customers in, Kim Johnson got some advice from a company that specializes in eradicating coronavirus in businesses large and small.
Lance Wilcox of EnviroServe recommends hiring a professional cleaning company for the first deep clean. Then assign employees to clean high-touch areas on a schedule.
As for cleaning products, EnviroServe recommends getting an EPA approved disinfectant known to kill the coronavirus.
Wilcox says follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Even after wiping down a surface, you must give it contact time for the product to work before touching it.
