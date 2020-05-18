Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul landmark is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After 27 years, the Wabasha Street Caves will be closing at the end of November. Owners Donna and Steve Bremer say the decision was incredibly difficult.
“The last 27 years have been an adventure for our family, and we have been blessed with the greatest employees, who are like extended family to us! We feel sorry we have to end this during a time of uncertainty, but we send our hope for blessings and health to all of you,” the Bremer’s said.
According to the owners, private tours will still be honored. The venue may also offer some public tours if allowed. You can find the latest updates on their website here.
