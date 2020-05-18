



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota transitioned Monday from a stay-at-home order to a stay-safe order, the state counted 705 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health show that the state’s death toll has hit 731, with eight of the new fatalities linked to long-term care facilities. Nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have seen the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, with 595 documented so far.

Still, Monday marks the first time in two weeks that Minnesota has seen its daily COVID-19 death count in the single digits.

Meanwhile, 488 people are currently battling the disease in Minnesota hospitals. Of them, 229 are in intensive care beds, up eight from Sunday. According to officials, 991 of the state’s 1,241 ICU beds are currently in use. Another 800 beds can be ready in a day’s notice.

Since the outbreak began in March, 16,372 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Minnesota. Nearly 11,000 people have recovered from the disease and no longer need to be in isolation.

Over the weekend, Minnesota’s testing capability continued to improve, with more than 5,000 tests processed each day. Officials have stated that the state’s goal is to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

At midnight, Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired and a stay-safe directive took its place. The new directive allows retail stores to open at 50% capacity. Starting next month, bars, gyms and salons will be allowed to reopen with restrictions and cleaning protocols in place.

For most people who contract COVID-19, symptoms are mild, such as a fever and cough. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

