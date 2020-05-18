Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Apple on Monday unveiled its reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Apple on Monday unveiled its reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tech store says face coverings will be required for all team members and shoppers. If customers do not have one they will be provided with one.
In addition, Apple says temperature checks will be conducted at the door, along with a set of health questions to screen for symptoms — like cough or fever — or if a customer has been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19.
Apple says its stores will also be doing routine deep cleanings throughout the day.
Currently, there are five Apple stores in Minnesota. As of writing, all of them remain temporarily closed. To find a store near you click here.
You must log in to post a comment.