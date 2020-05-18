COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s stay-at-home order has expired, and retail shops across the state are reopening Monday with restrictions in place and reduced capacity. Meanwhile, bars, salons and gyms are still closed to in-location customers. Under the the new Stay Safe Minnesota order, they’ll be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

