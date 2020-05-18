Comments (3)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s stay-at-home order has expired, and retail shops across the state are reopening Monday with restrictions in place and reduced capacity. Meanwhile, bars, salons and gyms are still closed to in-location customers. Under the the new Stay Safe Minnesota order, they’ll be allowed to reopen on June 1.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:27 a.m.: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says “time is of the essence” to reach a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief funding.
- 5 a.m.: Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is lifted and is replaced by the Stay Safe Minnesota plan.
