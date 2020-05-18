Minnesota Weather: Red Flag Warning Issued For Northeast MinnesotaThe combination of low humidity and blustery winds is expected to set the stage Monday afternoon for possible wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.

How The Twin Cities' Air Quality Has Been Impacted By Coronavirus PandemicPollution has dropped, at least temporarily, worldwide following COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Now we’re getting a look at how those stay-at-home orders have impacted air quality in the U.S. and more specifically the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Weather: Frost Warning Issued For Much Of Southern MinnesotaHave plants outside you want to keep alive? Then cover them up or bring them in Thursday evening as temperatures are expected to dip below or near freezing early Friday morning.

Minnesota Weather: National Weather Service Issues Red Flag WarningExtreme fire conditions today across much of Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for many counties.

Is Winter Really Over Yet?If there’s one constant about Minnesota weather, it’s that it can change at a moment’s notice.