



— Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris has signed his franchise tender and will be returning to the team for the 2020 season.

The Vikings announced the news Monday morning. On Sunday, Harris announced he’ll be back with the team for the 2020 season and is “ready for another journey.”

In 2015, Harris joined the team as an undrafted free agent and eventually became a full-time starter — leading the league in interceptions (6) in 2019.

“During the past five years, Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface,” Harris said. “I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country.”

Ready for another journey…Just so it’s no question what my expectations are and what type of energy I’m bringing for 2020… 💍🖐🏽 Let’s Go!!! pic.twitter.com/ZasJ0yAyes — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) May 17, 2020

Harris’ remarks echo his own words from just before free agency, when he said he’d “definitely like to stay” in Minnesota. And in his Sunday announcement, it’s clear he wants to stay with the team for a long time.

“I’ll let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season,” he said.

The franchise tag will pay him approximately $11.4 million. That’s notable considering early-offseason speculation that Minnesota could look to trade Harris in order to free up salary cap space.

Harris and the Vikings have until July 15 to reach a long-term agreement; otherwise, the safety will only be eligible to play under the one-year tag in 2020.

