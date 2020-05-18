Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The combination of low humidity and blustery winds is expected to set the stage Monday afternoon for possible wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The combination of low humidity and blustery winds is expected to set the stage Monday afternoon for possible wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas of Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca and St. Louis counties.
Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, as a single spark could start a wildfire amid the dry conditions.
The warning is slated to be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.