MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The combination of low humidity and blustery winds is expected to set the stage Monday afternoon for possible wildfires in northeastern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas of Aitkin, Carlton, Itasca and St. Louis counties.

Residents are advised not to burn anything outside, as a single spark could start a wildfire amid the dry conditions.

The warning is slated to be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

