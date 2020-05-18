Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based craft soda company has launched the “Mystery Soda Experience 2020,” where participants are challenged to sample 16 new flavors and correctly identify them.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based craft soda company has launched the “Mystery Soda Experience 2020,” where participants are challenged to sample 16 new flavors and correctly identify them.
Northern Soda Company kicks off the event virtually on Facebook live at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Customers who post correct soda identities on social media will be entered to win prizes.
“We hope families and friends will have fun sampling some unique micro-batch sodas that we’ve never released before and have even more fun working together to identify each flavor. It’s going to be very challenging and will be a great test of soda palates,” said Northern Soda Company retail director, Michael Goodwin.
The identities of each flavor will be revealed during Facebook live events between May 18 and May 30.
Mystery Soda Experience sampler packs are on sale on the company’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.