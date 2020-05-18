MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pierce County authorities say that they have detected an outbreak of COVID-19 in an apartment complex in River Falls.
Neither Pierce County nor the City of River Falls identified the apartment complex by name, but they said that three households within the complex have people who tested positive in the last week.
Additionally, 11 other people who live in the apartments currently show symptoms of the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, dry coughing and shortness of breath, along with the potential for chills, muscle pains, and the loss of one’s sense of smell or taste.
“The health concerns and impacts from this virus are real. COVID-19 is in our community and we need to continue to be vigilant and socially responsible in order to limit the potential spread throughout our community and into the most vulnerable of our populations,” Mayor Dan Toland said.
Those affected were isolating or quarantining.
Health officials said they have notified, or were in the process of notifying, the residents of the apartment complex.
“As a reminder, anyone that is not feeling well should stay home and avoid potentially spreading an illness. Those with mild symptoms should contact their healthcare provider and request testing,” the health department said.
You must log in to post a comment.