MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two teens were caught racing at extreme speeds along Lake Superior’s North Shore last week.

According to the state patrol, two teens — ages 16 and 18 — were racing their vehicles at speeds clocked at 104 miles per hour on Highway 61 Thursday.

A trooper spotted the speeding teens and pulled them both over.

“Trying to catch that NASCAR-feeling? Stick to video games and save on the fines and tragedy,” the state patrol said in a tweet.

