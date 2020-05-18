Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two teens were caught racing at extreme speeds along Lake Superior’s North Shore last week.
According to the state patrol, two teens — ages 16 and 18 — were racing their vehicles at speeds clocked at 104 miles per hour on Highway 61 Thursday.
A trooper spotted the speeding teens and pulled them both over.
