



— Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos will be reopening on Tuesday, May 26, after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) announced the “phased approach” to reopening the casinos, which include enhanced protocols established for the safety of both team members and guests. The casinos have been closed since March 18.

“We’ve missed you and hosting your entertainment experiences, and have been looking forward to the day when we can make new memories together again at Mystic Lake and Little Six,” SMSC said.

All guests and team members will be required to wear face masks. Additionally, there will be building occupancy limits, and the number of guests on the gaming floor will be monitored at all times.

The SMSC says “noninvasive thermal temperature scanning” of guests will also be conducted at entrances, with any team members or guests showing symptoms of illnesses being required to leave.

All public areas, slot machines and tables will be cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day.

“Extensive, careful planning has gone into the health and safety measures that will be in effect when we reopen Mystic Lake and Little Six,” said Angela Heikes, president and CEO of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Gaming Enterprise, which operates Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino. “We are taking a phased approach to this reopening and feel confident that we can welcome guests back to our enterprise and bring team members back to work in an environment that is safe for everyone.”

The initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and table games areas. Chairs have been removed from every other slot machine to allow proper social distancing.

“Fifty percent of the chairs have also been removed from all table games and bars, with blackjack tables limited to a maximum of three guests per table. Guest and team member interaction points have been reduced and plexiglass barriers have been installed at point-of-sales locations where possible,” SMSC said.

The casinos will officially open at 10 a.m. on May 26.

