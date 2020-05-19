MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About 60 St. Paul firefighters battled a blaze Monday night at a multi-story, 300-unit high-rise apartment building.
The fire department says crews were called to the 1100 block of Edgcumbe Road at about 8:15 p.m. on a report of a fire involving two units on the building’s 11th floor.
Officials say 11 fire suppression units and four ambulances were at the scene. Three floors were evacuated, and one person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.
The fire was extinguished after about two hours. St. Paul Fire Department Public Information Officer Roy Mokosso says the building was equipped with a sprinkler system, which was activated. Mokosso said Monday night’s windy conditions gave firefighters an added challenge.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
