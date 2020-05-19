MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) reopened 14 of its exam stations Monday, with a crowd of more than 100 people waiting in line at the Arden Hills location.
The first people arrived around 6 a.m., and the line sustained itself through much of the morning into the afternoon. A similar crowd was seen at the Anoka location.
DVS has limited its available services to permit applications, knowledge tests, and motorcycle and commercial license tests.
The open service locations are:
– St Paul
– Arden Hills
– Anoka
– Eagan
– Plymouth
– Rochester
– Mankato
– Marshall
– Willmar
– Detroit Lakes
– St. Cloud
– Duluth
– Grand Rapids
– Bemidji
Those locations will also reopen to Class D road tests on May 26, by appointment only. Priority will be given to those whose appointments were cancelled due to the stay-at-home order.
MORE: Driver and Vehicle Services Website
Hours for all services are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exam stations will be closed Tuesday, May 24 to observe Memorial Day.
