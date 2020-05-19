COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Annie Glenn, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, John Glenn


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100.

Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.

Annie Glenn, widow of former astronaut and Senator John Glenn, pays her respects to her late husband as he lies in repose, under a United States Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn (credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter. An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking.

She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments