COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died. She was 100.
Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter. An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking.
She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.
