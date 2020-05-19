



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been 10 weeks since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Minnesota and on Tuesday the state added 665 more infections to its tally, as well as 17 more fatalities.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health show the state’s death toll is now at 748, with 13 of the new deaths being residents in long-term care facilities.

So far, more than 80 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. While most who contract the disease show mild symptoms, the respiratory illness has proven deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Currently, 545 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19. Of them, 229 are in intensive care. According to officials, Minnesota has 248 ICU beds open, with another 700 able to be prepared in a day’s notice.

Since the outbreak began in March, 17,029 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Minnesota. Well over half — 11,540 — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

Still, due to a lack of early testing, it’s difficult to know the true impact of COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials have consistently cautioned that far more people have likely contracted the virus than lab-confirmed testing can show.

Even so, testing continues to increase in Minnesota. In the last 24 hours, 5,229 tests were processed. The state’s goal is to eventually be able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for any resident showing symptoms to get swabbed.

Earlier this week, Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired and was replaced with Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe Minnesota order, which allows retailers to reopen under 50% capacity. Residents are also allowed to gather in groups of 10 or less. However, social distancing is still encouraged.

Under the new order, bars, gyms and salon will be allowed to open next month, provided they follow restrictions and maintain cleaning protocols.

