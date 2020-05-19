Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tour featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy was slated to stop in the Twin Cities this summer, but the show has been postponed until 2021.
The Hella Mega Tour announced Tuesday that the North American dates of the tour will be rescheduled for next summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of ending soon.
The three bands were supposed to play Target Field on Aug. 11.
Hella Mega says all ticket holders will be emailed directly for refund options.
