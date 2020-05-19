Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 40-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot and killed on Saturday as Jack Perry Frazier.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 40-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot and killed on Saturday as Jack Perry Frazier.
The medical examiner’s report says after being found in an alleyway behind Dupont Avenue North, Frazier later died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Workers at North Memorial Medical Center attempted to save his life with an emergency surgery, but he died overnight.
Now, the Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the homicide.
RELATED: Police: Man Dies In Hospital After North Minneapolis Shooting
You must log in to post a comment.