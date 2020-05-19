Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families wanting to spend time outside will soon have more options at Minneapolis parks.
Hundreds of basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks and play areas will begin reopening over the next two weeks.
The park board closed them a few weeks ago because not enough visitors were social distancing.
Even though the stay-at-home order has ended, the social distancing rules still apply.
Click here for more information the Minnesota Department of Health’s outdoor activities guidelines.
