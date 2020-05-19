Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company is surprising nursing home workers with a sweet treat.
Touching Hearts at Home provides non-medical in home care for the elderly and disabled.
The owner says she wanted to do something special for those on the frontlines and came up with they call the Mobile Snack Shack.
The company loads up their SUVs with snacks and show up to nursing homes and give out the treats to the works.
The snacks include apples, oranges, granola bars and Starbucks to-go drinks which owner Breanne Stromley says are the most popular.
So far they have been to over a dozen nursing homes and have no plans to stop anytime soon.
If you would like to nominate a nursing home, click here.
