MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s sitting at roughly the middle of the pack when it comes to states that still have a number of social restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order was allowed to expire on Monday, it was replaced with a stay-safe order that still puts limitations on what businesses can be open, and how many customers they are allowed to serve even if they’re open.
A new survey from Wallethub pins Minnesota 26th among states (including the District of Columbia) with the fewest coronavirus-related restrictions. The survey took into consideration such things as whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a shelter-in-place order.
However, among the top 10 states with the fewest restrictions include every state that borders Minnesota.
South Dakota is #1 on the list, and Wisconsin — whose Supreme Court notably overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order — is ranked in the second position. North Dakota is ninth on the list and Iowa is in slot #10.
Click here for the full list of states.
