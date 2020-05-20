MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly three decades in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood, Moose and Sadie’s is calling it quits.
The cafe announced via Instagram on Tuesday that it’s closing for good, noting that the impact of the COVID-19 crisis has proven too great to overcome.
“We’re proud of what we created, and so appreciative of the love since 1991,” owners Peter Kirihara and Susan Muskat wrote in a statement, in which they also thanked their customers and staff.
Moose and Sadie’s was a trendsetter, bringing a European-style coffee shop to the Warehouse District well before it was transformed into a hotspot for high-end restaurants and cocktail bars.
In March, Moose and Sadie’s closed to protect staff and customers as COVID-19 began to spread in Minnesota. The owners thought the closure would be temporary, but it’ has lasted eight weeks.
The announcement of Moose and Sadie’s closure comes a day before Gov. Tim Walz was set to outline the conditions under which restaurants could reopen to dine-in customers next month.
Moose and Sadie’s exit from the restaurant scene follows that of another North Loop staple, The Bachelor Farmer. Several other restaurants across the Twin Cities have also closed amid the COVID-19 crisis.
