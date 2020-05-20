Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of successful Twin Cities CEOs and business coaches want to help local businesses grow from the COVID crisis.
CEO Todd Eberhardt has rounded up around a dozen CEOs and created what they call Breakthrough Hub.
The goal is to help businesses who maybe be frozen because of the pandemic free of charge.
Tony Morse of Morse Executive Consulting is one of the business coaches in the group. He says the target company is a 50-100 employee business that caters to the restaurant industry, such as a valet parking company or a business that sells food to movie theaters.
The group leaders believe there are opportunities in times like these and hope to help struggling companies find creative ways to not only stay afloat but thrive in a new way.
