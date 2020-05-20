MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heads of Minnesota’s Catholic and Lutheran churches say they will defy Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order and reopen on May 26.
The law firm Becket released a statement early Wednesday evening on behalf of the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Minnesota, citing the perceived hypocrisy of allowing retail stores to have a 50% capacity as a major reason to not follow the governor’s order.
“Governor Walz’s latest re-opening order allows the Mall of America to open its doors to those seeking retail therapy but disallows churches from providing spiritual healing to their congregations,” the statement read.
Walz announced Wednesday that churches can reopen, but only with a maximum of 10 worshipers allowed at services.
