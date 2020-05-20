



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say there are 645 more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 29 more deaths.

Wednesday’s update brings the state’s total confirmed virus cases to 17,670. Over 12,000 of those patients no longer need isolation.

The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll up to 777. All but three of the 29 additional deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.

Currently, there are 550 being hospitalized with 212 of those being in intensive care units.

Health officials continue to stress that since not all cases of COVID-19 have been tested, the data is not representative of the true impact of the virus on the state. With more testing, there will be more cases.

Testing has indeed been ramping up in the state. In the last 24 hours, about 5,500 tests were processed. The state is hoping to eventually reach 20,000 tests a day.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order expired Monday and has now transitioned to a stay-safe order. Retail stores have been allowed to reopen, but they must have safety plans in place, and operate at 50% capacity. Residents are also allowed to gather in groups of 10 or less. However, social distancing is still encouraged.

Bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms can reopen on June 1 with certain restrictions in place, which Walz will be announcing Wednesday afternoon.

