MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is set to lay out the restrictions bars and restaurants will have to follow in order to reopen in next month.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:21 a.m.: The latest food establishment to close permanently due to the COVID-19 crisis is Moose & Sadie’s, a staple of Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood for nearly three decades.
- 5:28 a.m.: Unlike President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence says he is not taking the disputed drug hydroxychloroquine.
- 5:23 a.m.: The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting high unemployment for years to come.
