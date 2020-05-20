Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s no denying it — the COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life, but it hasn’t stopped us from connecting with others.
Here in the Twin Cities, there are plenty of events and virtual activities to do while safely practicing socially distancing from home.
WCCO-TV rounded up some of our top picks for this week below:
- Jazz Fest Live (May 21)
- Are you in need of a night filled with live jazz performances? We have just the thing for you. This Thursday the Twin Cities Jazz Festival is presenting Jazz Fest Live featuring Matthew Whitaker. To learn more click here.
- Fantastic Voyage Improv
- Fantastic Voyage Improv holds a virtual show every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Learn more here.
- Omnifest at Home
- The Science Museum may be closed but that won’t stop you from hosting your own Omnifest at home for free! Learn more here.
- First Avenue: Closer To The Stars
- Looking for something to watch? Definitely check out TPT’s new documentary on First Ave’s 50-year Anniversary. To learn more click here.
