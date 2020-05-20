Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota|
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is facing several challenges when it comes to personal protective equipment, or PPE.
He said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update that allowing elective surgeries to start again is burning through PPE, and the state is competing with the rest of the country when they try to order more.
Walz also said the federal government stopped a shipment of gowns from arriving in Minnesota, and had it sent somewhere else without explanation.
He says social distancing is the best thing Minnesotans can do to help, so health care workers use the least amount of PPE possible.
