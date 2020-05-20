



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday some of the rules businesses will need to follow to reopen.

There are a number of restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses that want to open on June 1. At restaurants, diners will only be allowed outdoors on patios, and they will need to be socially distanced. Customers will have to make a reservation, and servers are required to wear masks. Customers should wear them, too.

“We’re moving the dial, we have to,” Walz said. “We have to figure out how we can get back to more normal, how we can get people back working, how bring back some of those joyful things. But we can’t put people like [Minnesota Nursing Association president] Mary Turner and nurses across Minnesota or health care workers in jeopardy. We can’t put servers in restaurants in jeopardy.”

Minnesota Republicans are critical of the governor’s plans. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says businesses can’t afford to wait until June 1. He wants outdoor seating to begin immediately.

Many restaurants owners see Wednesday’s rules as another obstacle, as they have already been working around the clock to be ready to reopen. Allowing only outdoor seating was something many had not expected.

Ken Sherman and Yoom Nguyen, owner and general manager of Sushi Seven Steakhouse and Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis, were taken by surprise by the governor’s announcement. They now have to make more changes so the restaurant will be ready by June 1. The main focus has been preparing to welcome guests in a fresh, new inside environment.

“We’re breaking this place down and re-cleaning it over and over again just to make sure that everything’s sanitized and up to code,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen’s focus now is getting the rooftop patio ready to go. Sherman says he expected Walz to give businesses relief by allowing them some sort of dining inside.

“That we start at 50% capacity, that all the staff will have to wear masks, that we’ll have to do far more cleaning than we have before,” Sherman said.

His hopes that the marching orders from the governor would be what he and his staff have spent the last two months preparing for are history. Once again, this team is faced with the changing ways of COVID-19, but they are prepared to do it what it takes to provide a safe and clean environment for all to enjoy.

“Whatever they recommend or require us to do, we’re certainly more than willing to do it,” Sherman said.

He says he’s concerned about businesses that do not have a rooftop or patio. The city of Minneapolis will require a temporary expansion of premise application to allow outdoor seating.

Hair and nail salons will also be allowed to open June 1, but only at 25% capacity. Churches can hold services, but with no more than 10 people attending.

