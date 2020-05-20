Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and police are searching for a suspect following an early morning shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.
Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the way to the hospital. His name has yet to be released.
Investigators say the shooting happened following a fight. The shooter fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
