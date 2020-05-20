MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves say they are working to reopen their practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square for voluntary player workouts, starting on Thursday.
The team says that they are establishing strict protocols to ensure that workouts there will be safe and controlled.
This news comes as ESPN reports that the Timberwolves were working with the Mayo Clinic to develop a league-wide coronavirus study, scheduled to be completed in June. The hope is that the study will assessing “the prevalence of antibodies in NBA personnel,” which would help teams figure out which players might have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19.
Last month, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, died due to complications from COVID-19.
The team reported that part of their plan for reopening the practice facility includes keeping only one coach and one player on the floor at any given time, and limiting workouts to 45 minutes.
Also, the locker room, the weight room and other areas of the building would still remain closed.
Contract tracing would be administered on entry into the facility, the team reports, and no members of the media or general staff would be allowed in for the time being.
A cleaning regiment is also reported to be part of the Timberwolves’ plan.
