



Nurses across the Twin Cities are protesting the lack of personal protective equipment on the job.

They are marching from United Hospital to the State Capitol to deliver a “Pandemic Bill of Rights” petition with more than 10,000 signatures.

“The things they are asking us to do today, if I would have done 3 months ago, I would have been fired,” said Brittany Livaccari, an ER nurse at United Hospital.

Livaccari points to Cliff Willmeng, a fellow ER Nurse who was fired for violating United Hospital’s policy when it comes to wearing hospital scrubs. She said both the quantity and quality of Personal Protective Equipment are a problem and Wednesday’s protest is about allowing frontline nurses to be a part of the solution.

“I hope this puts a little bit of pressure on Allina to provide us the proper PPE. But more importantly, to just include us in some of that decision-making process,” Livaccari said.

While nurses said more is needed, Allina said they are listening.

“Today we are launching a sort of new look and feel to PPE transparency across the system,” said Mallory Koshiol, Director of System Safety and Quality for Allina Health.

Koshiol said their “PPE Dashboard” program is a tool they are using to look at what’s been used and what’s projected to be used as far as respirators, gowns and gloves. And then re-supplying where supply is needed.

“It’s ensuring that we can not only keep our staff safe today, but through the duration of the pandemic,” Koshiol said.

Koshiol said Allina has also launched a “PPE Champion” program.

So far, 500 employees are a part of this. Their duties are to support frontline workers about what type of equipment is best for which patients or scenario.

Allison Starke volunteered to be a PPE Champion.

“Things change rapidly. We are always trying to stay ahead of the latest guidance from the Department of Health and the CDC,” Starke said.

“We are demanding protections. So we want the highest level of PPE so we are protected and we aren’t giving this to our community and our families,” Livaccari said.

