MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.
Lowell McClure was last seen fishing with his brother near the area of Munsinger Gardens by the Mississippi River around 1:45 p.m. Officials say his brother is not missing.
The boy is described as standing at about 4 feet and 5 inches, weighing approximately 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a blue superman t-shirt and a gray Old Navy sweatshirt.
According to police, K9 teams are currently in the area searching for him so authorities are not asking for the public’s help in a search at this time.
If you have seen him you’re asked to call St. Cloud Police.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
