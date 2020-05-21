Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the pay raise for state workers is going forward.
Walz says his administration will implement a 2.5% pay increase for state workers.
It will cover 50,000 workers with union contracts, and take effect in July.
This was left up in the air at the end of the legislative session.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt issued a statement following the decision saying, “Giving pay raises to state employees while nearly 700,000 Minnesotans are out of work is offensive and deeply irresponsible. Our state can’t afford it. Democrats are ignoring years of historical precedent as political payback to their biggest campaign contributors.”
