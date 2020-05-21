



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lawsuit arguing that Minnesota churches are being treated unfairly under Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders will get a hearing next week.

The Upper Midwest Law Center, which filed a motion Monday to suspend the enforcement of shutting down worship services, says a hearing on the motion will be held Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

The conservative public interest law firm is arguing that it’s unfair for malls and big box stores to be open in Minnesota while churches, mosques and other places of worship are barred from holding services with more than 10 people.

The Upper Midwest Law Center says the hearing will be held via telephone conference at 1 p.m. A decision from Judge Wilhelminia Wright is expected promptly thereafter.

In Minnesota, churches have not been able to hold regular services since the governor issued a stay-at-home order in late March. While Minnesota is slowly starting to reopen, there is no plan yet as to when churches will be able to hold services with large gatherings of people.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Minnesota’s Catholic and Lutheran churches said they plan to defy the governor’s order and reopen next week. A law firm representing them made an argument similar to the one put forward by Upper Midwest.

The latest sectors of the Minnesota economy allowed to reopen are salons and restaurants. Both will be able to reopen with restrictions on June 1. For restaurants, customers will only be allowed to dine outside, and for salons, capacity must be at 25% and workers must wear protective gear.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 continues to spread in Minnesota. So far, more than 17,000 have tested positive for the disease, and nearly 800 people have died.

