MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday following a daytime stabbing in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 4:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Mall, near the Millennium Hotel.
Two men were arguing in front of the hotel when the violence erupted, with one of the men stabbing the other.
The victim retreated into the hotel, where emergency crews found him and brought him to a hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect walked away from the area. Police say the victim is not cooperating with investigators and won’t give any information on who stabbed him.
No arrests have been made. The stabbing remains under investigation.
