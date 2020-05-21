Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday will sign an emergency regulation which will require people in the city to wear cloth face masks or coverings when they’re in any public indoor spaces.
The order would pertain to “retail stores, hotels, government buildings, schools and universities, recreational facilities, and service centers.”
The emergency regulation will go into effect Tuesday, May 26.
“Medical research has indicated that COVID-19 may have a high rate of transmission through respiratory droplets, particularly while indoors, and that wearing a mask can help reduce the risk of community spread,” city officials said. “Research has also shown that people who are asymptomatic or yet to show signs of the virus can still transmit it without knowing they have contracted it.”
There is no statewide requirement for wearing a face mask or covering in public, though a number of other U.S. states have enacted requirements in certain environments, such as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 32 more deaths due to novel coronavirus. That is the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded in Minnesota since the outbreak began. The state’s death toll now stands at 809.
