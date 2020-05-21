Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen-year-old Brody Heibner is missing, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office.
Heibner, who authorities say lives with autism, was last seen Thursday in Shoreview wearing a light gray sweatshirt, jeans, black Adidas shoes and a black backpack.
He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has hazel-brown eyes and brown hair.
Authorities say Heibner may attempt to board a train, and he likes to visit parks, work sites and vacant buildings.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.
