ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz lifts some restrictions on restaurants and salons June 1, owners like Patty George accelerate a plan weeks in the making.
Her St. Paul hair salon, Salongeorge, will have sanitation updates, such as Plexiglass, and stylists equipped with masks. She’ll ask clients for a temperature check upon arrival, enforcing that they enter the studio alone and suggesting they wash their hands upon arrival.
Salons will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, and must have a safety plan similar to George’s.
George says she plans to expand her hours of availability to make up for the lessened capacity. She will also skip blow-drying until demand levels out, to allow more time between clients for necessary sanitizing. Clients needing color or a cut will get priority over others.
