MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sea Salt Eatery at Minnehaha Falls plans to reopen on Friday for takeout only.

The restaurant’s managers say customers will be able to place their orders online between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., or from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A website for ordering will launch on Friday morning.

After putting in an order, customers will receive a confirmation text or email. They can expect another update when the food is ready for pick up on the front patio.

To ensure the safety of both customers and staff, all money transactions will be handled through the website — and workers will be wearing masks and gloves.

In a post on social media, the restaurant does warn that they are offering a limited menu. It does not include ice cream.

The menu will change in the coming weeks, and those updates will be announced on social media.

The restaurant’s post ends, “Please be patient with us as we adjust to a lot of changes. Online orders and many other revised processes make this feel like a whole new restaurant. Thanks for being the same awesome customers!”

