



The Clouds movie will be released on Disney+ this fall. It’s is based on the life of Lakeland teen Zach Sobiech who inspired millions around the world with his song, Clouds

He died of a rare bone cancer called Osteosarcoma 7 years ago this week. His mom, Laura, talked about the project and furthering childhood cancer research.

“Zach was just one of those light up the room kind of kids,’ Laura Sobiech said.

Zach Sobiech and his family bravely shared their journey through terminal childhood cancer, and how he chose to live.

“I want everyone to know you don’t have to find out you’re dying to start living,” said Zach in 2013 on the show My Last Days.

His song Clouds inspired millions around the world. And now Laura Sobiech’s book, Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way, and Zach’s message of hope will reach even more people with the film adaptation, called Clouds.

“We were really part of it so it’s been fun. It’s been heartbreaking,” Laura Sobiech said.

Seventy family and friends traveled to Montreal to watch production. The Sobiech’s make a cameo in the movie and they spent time on set.

“The first time I saw Fin Argus dressed as Zach, like bald Zach with the hat. Fin was wearing his clothes, he was on Zach’s crutches and he looked so much like Zach. It just opens up a whole new level of missing him,” Laura Sobiech said.

Zach’s mom says he would have gotten a kick out of the movie.

“I can hear him saying, ‘cool beans, cool,’” Laura Sobiech said.

What’s more, it’s bringing them back to the heart of their original mission, to raise funds and awareness for Osteosarcoma. The Children’s Cancer Research Fund in Zach’s name has raised over $2 million. Laura says it’s led to new discoveries and real progress.

“It’s huge, like I actually think that Zach’s fund, what he’s done, will lead to treatments that will save kid’s lives,” Laura Sobiech said.

Through Clouds she hopes people can see what can happen when you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

“You act with courage and kindness you can change the world and Zach is such a great example of it. He showed us what it can look like if we choose not to be controlled by fear or despair but by hope,” Laura Sobiech said.

Laura told us, there’s no Hollywood premiere due to COVID-19. She’s excited the film will be released on Disney+ and thinks it will make it more accessible to more families.

The director, Justin Baldoni said, “I fell in love with Zach’s infectious joy and spirit seven years ago when I made a short documentary about his life. Just before he passed, I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure the world heard his music,” said Baldoni. “In the age of COVID-19, with the future of the theatre business up in the air, it was extremely important to me to ensure Zach’s message of hope, faith and triumph in the face of adversity truly had the opportunity to touch as many hearts around the world as possible. That’s why I’m so excited to be partnering with Disney+ for my first film under our Wayfarer Studios banner, as it’s the perfect home and platform to bring Zach’s incredible story to the world.”

That documentary, My Last Days, can be seen here.