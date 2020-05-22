MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has halted numerous events, including a particular collector car event that 85-year-old John VanDiver was especially looking forward to.
VanDiver is a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and is currently at home in comfort care hospice due to health issues. He’s an avid car collector and every year he attends “MSRA’s Back to the 50’s Weekend” at the state fairgrounds with his son, Jon.
But this year, the event was canceled. Instead, his daughter-in-law Jackie VanDiver, along with his family and friends, brought the show to him by hosting a drive-by collector car parade at his home Saturday morning.
Jackie had reached out to several groups of car collectors, local police and firefighters to attend the parade. Over 100 cars gathered for the event including a 1966 Pontiac GTO, 1952 Ford pickup, 1957 Corvette and other classic cars.
“He is a wonderful man and this time has been extremely difficult for him as others cannot visit. By planning this cruise, I am hoping to bring a smile to his face and know that he is loved,” Jackie said.
By the looks of it, she brought a smile to his face and more.
