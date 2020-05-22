Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Abbey’s Hope is selling masks on its website, and for every mask sold, they donate one to Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota.
The organization was started in 2008, after six-year-old Abbey Taylor from injuries she received from an improperly maintained wading pool drain. Her hope was that no child would again suffer or die as the result of a preventable entrapment. The Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation works tirelessly on her behalf.
