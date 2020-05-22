Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Baudette man has been killed in a motorcycle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened in Northwest Koochiching County along Highway 11 near County Road 4 at about 4:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist was headed west when he went off the road and into the ditch. He was ejected.
The driver was taken to the Baydette Hospital by ambulance, but died of his injuries.
He was identified as 53-year-old Steven Everett Million. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
