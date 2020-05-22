Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bloomington are investigating after a woman was found suffering from injuries consistent with aggravated assault — and later died.
Just before midnight Thursday, Bloomington police officers responded to the report of a person on the ground near the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers found the adult female victim suffering from injuries police believe are related to an aggravated assault.
Life-saving attempts were made and the victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, but she later died from her injuries.
This is an active investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.